Spartans and Wolverines Still Dancing in March and MSU Hockey Hoists Another Trophy

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by College Hoops Analyst DeShaun Tate and lifelong Spartan Steve Waite to discuss Michigan State Hockey's second-straight Big Ten Tournament title and recap the opening weekend of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, including Michigan's and Michigan State's respective first-round wins on Thursday and Friday night. The trio also comments on Tom Izzo's eyebrow-raising response regarding retirement, MSU Gymnastics, and more!
Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.