Spartans and Wolverines Still Dancing in March and MSU Hockey Hoists Another Trophy

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by College Hoops Analyst DeShaun Tate and lifelong Spartan Steve Waite to discuss Michigan State Hockey's second-straight Big Ten Tournament title and recap the opening weekend of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, including Michigan's and Michigan State's respective first-round wins on Thursday and Friday night. The trio also comments on Tom Izzo's eyebrow-raising response regarding retirement, MSU Gymnastics, and more!

