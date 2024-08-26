Spartans and Wolverines Football Preview, Lions Finish Preseason Strong, and Tigers Sweep Sox - 08/25/24

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's episode of Press Pass, Jack is joined by long-time guest hosts Blue Belly Tom Crawford and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to preview the Spartans' and Wolverines' 2024 football seasons kicking off next Saturday, react to an exciting Week 0 of college football, discuss the Detroit Lions' solid pre-season and upcoming prime-time game against the Los Angeles Rams, break down the Tigers' 4-2 week, and more!

