Spartans and Wolverines Finish Strong, Coach K's Sad Curtain Call, and NFL Combine

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner Tom Crawford and Michigan State Football's Darien Harris to discuss Michigan's upset over Ohio State and Michigan State's victory over Maryland on senior day. The trio also discuss Coach Mike Krzyzewski's sour sendoff at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Kenneth Walker and Aidan Hutchinson's solid performances at the NFL Combine, and more!

