Spartans and Wolverines, College Football Playoff, Tigers, Cade Cunningham's struggles, and more!

LANSING, Mich. — Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Jim Start and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss the Spartan's first loss of the season to Purdue, Michigan's ferocious pass rush, the potential outlook of the College Football Playoff, the Detroit Tigers' new catcher, Cade Cunningham's struggles, and more!

