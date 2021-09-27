Spartans and Wolverines, Big Ten's week 4 scores, MLB Playoff Picture, NFC North Standing and More

LANSING, Mich. — Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the Spartan and Wolverine past games, Big Ten's week 4 scores, MLB Playoff Picture, NFC North Standing and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook