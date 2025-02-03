Spartan Hoops Falls to USC, MSU Hockey Continues to Shine, and Super Bowl 59 Preview - 02/2/25

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is live from Southern California and joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss No. 7 Michigan State Basketball's surprising 64-70 loss to USC, the slew of upsets in college hoops this past week, and the current Big Ten standings. The trio also previews Super Bowl 59 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, discusses Michigan State Hockey's continued success, and reacts to the blockbuster NBA trade that sent Superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

