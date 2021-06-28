Watch
Spartan and Wolverine draft prospects, NBA conference finals, Detroit Tigers, and more!

This week Jack Ebling, Rico Beard, and Tom Crawford breaks down the Spartans' newest commitments, takes a look at the NBA conference finals, goes over the Detroit Tigers' past week, breaks down Spartan and Wolverine draft prospects, and more!
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 06:21:18-04

