Skubal Traded to Dodgers, Tigers Rookies Show Out, Big Ten Media Days, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford and WDRB Sports Reporter Haley Schoengart to discuss the massive trade Saturday that sent Tigers star pitcher Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The trio also recaps the Tigers' week against the Orioles and Athletics, reacts to Curt Cignetti's comments at Big Ten Media Days, predicts MSU's and Michigan's football records for the 2026 season, and more!

Hey Press Pass viewers, we are now on YouTube! You can watch every full-length episode for free by subscribing to our YouTube channel at youtube.com/@presspasswithjack! We will be posting our weekly show every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. EST!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook