Show No. 600! MSU's Tourney Run Ends in Elite Eight, Tigers' Rough Start, and Frozen Four

LANSING, Mich. — On this very special 600th edition of Press Pass, Jack is joined by his longtime partners, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford, to discuss Michigan State's NCAA Tournament run, which ended on Sunday in a 64-70 loss vs. the Auburn Tigers in the Elite Eight. The trio of friends also touch on Michigan's Sweet 16 loss on Friday night, Western Michigan's magical run to the Frozen Four, the Detroit Tigers' tough opening-season series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and more.

