Sherrone Moore Fired and Arrested, Lions Lose in L.A., and Mendoza Wins Heisman

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Sherrone Moore being fired as Michigan Head Football Coach and subsequently arrested on Wednesday for allegedly breaking into the home of a Michigan staffer with whom he was having inappropriate relations, according to reports. The trio also discusses the Lions' grim playoff chances after losing 34-41 to the Los Angeles Rams, in-state college hoops, and Fernando Mendoza winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

