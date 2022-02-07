Rutgers Route Michigan State, Michigan Loses Again, and Superbowl Preview

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner Tom Crawford and NFL Network Analyst Cynthia Frelund to discuss the Spartans' lackluster performance on the road against Rutgers and the Wolverines' tough loss to Purdue in Lafayette.

Tom vents about Josh Gattis leaving Michigan for the University of Miami and the overall status of the program since Jim Harbaugh's near exit, and the three give their thoughts, predictions, and analysis for the big game next week, Superbowl LVI.

