Rocket Mortgage Classic, NBA Finals, Detroit Tigers, Spartan & Wolverine, NBA draft & more!

This week Jack Ebling, Darien Harris and Graham Couch break down the Rocket Mortgage Classic, takes a look at the NBA Finals, go over the Detroit Tigers' past week, break down Spartan and Wolverine NBA draft prospects, and more!
Posted at 8:02 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 09:15:01-04

