Rivalry Week is Finally Here, Lions Lose in Dallas, and Phillies Win ALCS and more

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by long-time partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss the highly anticipated rivalry game between the Spartans and Wolverines next Saturday under the lights in Ann Arbor. The trio also discuss TCU's undefeated season, the Lions' second-half collapse in Dallas, the MLB Playoffs, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook