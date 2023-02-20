Watch Now
SportsPress Pass

Actions

Responding to Monday’s Terrible Tragedy in East Lansing

Posted at 9:35 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 09:35:08-05

LANSING, Mich. — On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by Rico Beard and Tom Crawford to give their thoughts on the mass shooting that occurred Monday night in East Lansing that took the lives of three students and injured five others.

The three also discuss the Wolverine’s win over MSU in Ann Arbor this weekend, the Big Ten basketball landscape, and Big Ten Hockey.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!