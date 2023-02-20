Responding to Monday’s Terrible Tragedy in East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by Rico Beard and Tom Crawford to give their thoughts on the mass shooting that occurred Monday night in East Lansing that took the lives of three students and injured five others.

The three also discuss the Wolverine’s win over MSU in Ann Arbor this weekend, the Big Ten basketball landscape, and Big Ten Hockey.

