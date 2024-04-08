Purdue Vs. UConn Championship Preview, Tigers' Strong Start and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Basketball Analyst DeShaun Tate and longtime partner Tom Crawford to recap the semifinal games in the NCAA Men's Final Four and preview the national title matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the UConn Huskies. The trio also recap South Carolina's victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Women's Basketball Championship on Sunday, discuss the Detroit Tigers' 6-3 start to the season, comment on the Red Wings' playoff push, and more!

