Purdue Pounds Spartans, The Neverending Harbaugh Saga, and Championship Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack Ebling is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Recruiting Insider and Michigan State Beat Writer for The Athletic Justin Thind to discuss Michigan and Michigan State's brutal losses on Sunday, the Big Ten Men's basketball landscape as a whole, Jim Harbaugh's continued obsession with the NFL, the AFC and NFC Championship games, and more!

