Press Pass with Jack Ebling hits 500th show milestone

LANSING, Mich. — Press Pass with Jack Ebling is celebrating its 500th show this Sunday night April 30th.

"I was determined we could do it. That was kind of a goal from early on and a lot of movement around town. One studio to the other studio to stream yard at home and COVID-19 but here we are," host Jack Ebling said.

Over the years there has been a lot to discuss each Sunday night. The show started weeks before Michigan State embarked on its 2014 Rose Bowl win over Stanford. Ebling and his rotation of guests saw Michigan play for a National Championship in basketball. And of course, all that the Detroit professional teams gave them to talk about.

"There's been some ups and downs. The Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry which is a kind of a core competency of a thing, but, just the longevity of it," panelist Tom Crawford said.

Don't expect the Press Pass crew to stop anytime soon.

"We're going to keep going for a while," Ebling said.

Catch episode 500 Sunday, April 30th at 11p.m. on FOX 47.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook