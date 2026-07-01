Press Pass moving to different times in month of July

LANSING, Mich. — With the World Cup knockout rounds in full swing, 'Press Pass' will be moving to different times throughout the month of July.

You can catch Jack Ebling and sports experts talk all things Michigan sports at the following times:



July 5: 1:00am-2:00am



1:00am-2:00am July 12: 11:00pm-12:00am



11:00pm-12:00am July 19: 12:00am-1:00am



12:00am-1:00am July 26: 11:00pm-12:00am

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

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