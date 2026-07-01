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Press Pass moving to different times in month of July

Press Pass All Stars: 10/7/18
Press Pass, 2018
Press Pass All Stars: 10/7/18
Posted

LANSING, Mich. — With the World Cup knockout rounds in full swing, 'Press Pass' will be moving to different times throughout the month of July.

You can catch Jack Ebling and sports experts talk all things Michigan sports at the following times:

  • July 5: 1:00am-2:00am
  • July 12: 11:00pm-12:00am
  • July 19: 12:00am-1:00am
  • July 26: 11:00pm-12:00am

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

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