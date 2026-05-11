Pistons Vs. Cavs, NBA Playoffs, Tigers' Terrible Week, and Honoring Our Mothers!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford and Basketball Analyst DeShaun Tate to discuss the first three games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers. The trio also discusses the rest of the second-round matchups in the NBA Playoffs, recaps the Tigers' terrible week, and pays tribute to their mothers on Mother's Day.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook