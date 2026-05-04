Pistons Triumph in Game 7, Golden Tempo Wins Kentucky Derby, Tigers, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by WDRB Sports Reporter Haley Schoengart and basketball analyst DeShaun Tate to discuss the Detroit Pistons' dominant win over the Orlando Magic in Game 7 to win the series. The trio also discusses the other exciting first-round matchups in the NBA Playoffs, the Tigers' six-game week, Golden Tempo winning the 152nd Kentucky Derby, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

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