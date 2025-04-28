Pistons Lose Heartbreaker in Game 4, Tigers Continue to Roll, NFL Draft, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Sportswriter Joe Rexrode of The Athletic and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to recap the Pistons' heartbreaking Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and touch on the Detroit Tigers' fantastic week vs. the Padres and Orioles. The trio also discusses the Detroit Lions' seven selections in the NFL Draft that concluded on Saturday, MSU and Michigan Baseball, and more!

Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the NFL and college football playoffs, Lions, college basketball, high school championships and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

