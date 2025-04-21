Pistons Lose Game 1, Tigers Still Atop AL Central, Lions Draft Preview, and More.

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Pistons' Game 1 loss to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, recap the Tigers' 4-3 week, and preview what the Lions and GM Brad Holmes may do with the No. 28 overall pick next Thursday at the NFL Draft. The longtime trio also talks MSU Baseball, Spartan Women's Gymnastics, and more!

