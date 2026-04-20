Pistons Lose Game 1, MSU, U-M Football Spring Scrimmages, Tigers, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss the Spartans' and Wolverines' spring scrimmages and preview the upcoming 2026 college football season. The trio also discusses the Pistons' disappointing Game 1 loss to the Orlando Magic, the Tigers' strong series vs. the Red Sox, the NFL Draft, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

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