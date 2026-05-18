Pistons Look to Take Game 7, Tigers' Woeful Week, NHL Playoffs, Golf, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this jam-packed week, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian to discuss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Pistons and Cavaliers, the NHL Playoffs, the Tigers' absolutely dreadful week of baseball, the PGA Championship, and a whole lot more!

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