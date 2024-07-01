Pistons Hire J.B. Bickerstaff as Head Coach, NBA/NHL Drafts, and A Rivalry Renewed

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Radio Producer Trent Balley and Basketball Analyst DeShuan Tate to discuss the Pistons hiring J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach, recap the NBA and NHL drafts, and lament the Tigers' terrible week (and season). The trio also talk about the renewed rivalry between Michigan State and Notre Dame on the gridiron, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook