Pistons Draft Ausar Thompson, MSU Recruiting, and Tigers Drop Series To Twins

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by MSU Football's Darien Harris and Basketball Analyst DeShaun Tate to discuss the Pistons' picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, the generational talent Victor Wembanyama, Michigan State Football's 2024 commits, the Tigers dropping this weekend's series to Minnesota, and more!

