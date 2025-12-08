Pat Fitzgerald Hired as MSU Head Coach, Indiana Wins Big Ten Title, College Hoops, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WDRB Sports Reporter Haley Schoengart to discuss Pat Fitzgerald being hired as Michigan State's head football coach last Tuesday, Indiana's 13-10 win over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, and the newly-released College Football Playoff bracket. The trio also discusses the Spartans and Wolverines on the hardwood, the Lions' playoff chances, MSU Hockey, and more!

Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the NFL and college football playoffs, Lions, college basketball, high school championships and more.

