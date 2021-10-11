Outlook for the Unbeaten Spartans and Wolverines, a Wild Week in College Football and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Tom Crawford and MSU Football's Director of Player Engagement Darien Harris to discuss the outlook for the unbeaten Spartans and Wolverines, a wild week in college football, another heartbreaking Lion loss and more!

