Okemos Golf Legend Bob Fossum Joins to Talk Masters and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by former Michigan State Golfer Bob Fossum and "The Drive with Jack" Contributor Jim Stark to talk all about The Masters Tournament. The three discuss Michigan State Spartan James Piot's performance down in Augusta, Tigers Woods, and the top contenders that surprisingly missed the weekend cut down in Georgia.

Later in the show, Jack and Jim talk about the Tigers' thrilling Opening Day victory over the White Sox, the NBA regular season coming to a close, and more!

