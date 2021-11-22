Ohio State's Drubbing of the Spartans, Michigan's Huge Game the Michigan High School Football Championships, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this episode of Press Pass, Jack, DeShaun Tate and Tom Crawford revisit Ohio State's drubbing of the Spartans on Saturday, and look ahead to Michigan's huge game against the Scarlet and Gray this week. The crew also discusses Michigan State Basketball's upcoming schedule in the "Battle 4 Atlantis", the Lions' 14th consecutive game without a win, the Michigan high school football championships, and more!

