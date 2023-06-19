Nuggets and Golden Knights Win Chip, NBA Draft and more

LANSING, Mich. — On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by MSU Football’s Darien Harris and Sports Broadcaster DeShaun Tate to discuss the Denver Nuggets’ 4-1 win over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, The Vegas Knights hoisting the Stanley Cup Trophy for the first time in franchise history, the NBA draft and more!

