NFL Draft, Thorne and Coleman Enter The Portal, and NBA Playoffs for Show 500!

LANSING, Mich. — For the 500th episode of Press Pass, Jack is joined by several guests throughout this special episode, including his longtime partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford, 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard, Michigan State Reporter for 247Sports Stephen Brooks, and AP Reporter Larry Lage. The longtime guests discuss the NFL Draft and the Lions surprising first-round picks, the huge news that MSU Quarterback Payton Thorne and Wide Receiver Keon Coleman have entered the transfer portal, the NBA and NHL Playoffs, and more!

