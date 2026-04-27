NFL Draft Recap, Pistons Lose Game 3, Tigers, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian to discuss the Lions' top two picks and other notable storylines at the 2026 NFL Draft over the weekend. The crew also recaps the Detroit Pistons' first three games in their first-round playoff series vs. the Orlando Magic, talks about the Tigers' up-and-down offense, touches on the NHL Playoffs, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

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