NBA and NHL Playoffs, Tigers Drop 3 of 5, and Para Athlete Justin Caine

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket Radio Host Rico Beard and basketball analyst and "The Drive with Jack" contributor DeShaun Tate to discuss the Nuggets' 3-0 lead on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, the NBA Draft Lottery results, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, MSU Football wide receivers building camaraderie with Quarterback Noah Kim, and the Tigers' 2-3 week against the Pirates and Nationals.

Later in the show, Jack is joined by Paralympics Long Jumper Justin Caine to discuss his recent performance at the 2023 U.S. Para Track and Field Nationals, what inspired him to get into track and field so late, and more!

