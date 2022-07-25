Narduzzi Nukes State, Tigers Continued Futility, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and WKAR Sports Director Al Martin to discuss Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi’s not-so-subtle shots towards Michigan State and the Big Ten, The Tigers’ futile offense to start the second half of the season, Lions WR Jameson Williams’ ridiculous speed, MSU Men’s basketball’s incredibly tough schedule in November, and more!

Later in the show, Executive Director of Greater Lansing Sports Authority Mike Price joins to reveal all the fun sporting events happening with the GLSA.

