MSU's OT Thriller, Big Ten Hockey, Pistons, Wings, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian and MSU Beat Writer Connor Earegood of The Detroit News to discuss MSU Basketball's OT win over Illinois and loss to unranked Minnesota this week. The crew also discusses Michigan's victory over Ohio State on the hardwood, the race for the Big Ten Title in Hockey, the current standings for the Pistons and Red Wings, and much more!

