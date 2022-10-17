MSU Wins In OT, Michigan Rolls Penn State, and Padres Upset Dodgers

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by "The Drive With Jack" Contributor Jim Stark and 247Sports Reporter Stephen Brooks to discuss the Spartans' thrilling overtime victory against Wisconsin, Michigan's dominant performance over No. 10 Penn State, and an all-time classic between Tennessee and Alabama in Knoxville.

The trio also discuss this week's NFL slate, the San Diego Padres' upset over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, and more!

