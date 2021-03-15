MSU, U of M and the NCAA Tournament, Detroit Professional Teams and More

LANSING, Mich. — Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they breaks down Michigan State and Michigan NCAA tournament region, summarizes the College basketball regular season and conference tournaments, takes look our Detroit professional teams, and more!!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook