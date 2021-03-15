Menu

MSU, U of M and the NCAA Tournament, Detroit Professional Teams and More

Posted at 7:03 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 07:03:49-04

LANSING, Mich. — Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they breaks down Michigan State and Michigan NCAA tournament region, summarizes the College basketball regular season and conference tournaments, takes look our Detroit professional teams, and more!!

