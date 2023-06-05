MSU, U-M Football Preview, Tigers Get Swept, and NBA Finals

LANSING, Mich. — On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket’s Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the upcoming football season for the Spartans and Wolverines, a disappointing week for the Tigers against the Rangers and White Sox, The NBA and Stanley Cup Finals, MSU basketball’s loaded roster, and more!

