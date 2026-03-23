MSU, U-M Advance to Sweet 16, More March Madness, College Hockey, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by WDRB Sports Reporter Haley Schoengart and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss the Spartans and Wolverines advancing to the Sweet 16 and recap the rest of the opening weekend of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, including some exhilarating finishes and upsets in the first two rounds of the Big Dance. The trio also touches on Tom Izzo's legacy, the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Tournament, Cade Cunningham's Injury, and more!

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