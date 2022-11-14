MSU Tops Rutgers, Michigan Rolls, and the Lions Make A Historic Comeback

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan State's victory over Rutgers at home, Michigan's dominant performance against Nebraska, the Big Ten West race, the Lions' huge come-from-behind victory in Chicago, college basketball and more.

