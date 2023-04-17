MSU Spring Game, Tigers' Winning Streak, and NBA Playoffs

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and MSU Football Director of Player Relations and Program Advancement Darien Harris to discuss Michigan State's Spring Game on Saturday and the quarterback competition between Payton Thorne and Noah Kim. The trio also discuss Tyson Walker and Malik Hall's announcements that they will return for green and white in 2024, the high expectations for MSU hoops next year, the Tigers' three game winning streak, the NBA Playoffs, and more!

