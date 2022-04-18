MSU Spring Game, The Detroit Tigers, and NBA Playoffs

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner Tom Crawford and Rico Beard of 97.1 The Ticket to discuss Michigan State Football's Spring Game in East Lansing on Saturday, C.J. Stroud's touching tribute to Dwayne Haskins and Michigan Football's 2022 schedule. The crew also touch on the Detroit Tigers' exciting week, the NBA Playoffs, and more!

