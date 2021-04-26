MSU Spring Game, MSU and U of M Football Schedules and More

This week's Press Show Team 395 breaks down the Spartan Spring game, brings in Riley sisters from Fowler and talks about their magical season, dive to some NFL draft pick predictions, and take a lot at Michigan and Michigan State's 2021 football schedules, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

