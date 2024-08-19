MSU & Michigan Football Preview, Young Tigers Debut, and Lions Have Their Kicker

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime Michigan Football beat writer for the Detroit News Angelique Chengelis and Michigan State Beat Writer Maddie Kenney to preview the 2024 college football season for the Spartans and Wolverines, discuss the Tigers' new-look lineup, recap the Lions' 24-23 preseason victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, and a whole lot more!

