MSU Men's and Women's Hoops, CFP National Championship Preview, NFL Playoffs, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and College Football Writer Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to preview the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night between the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers, discuss MSU Men's and Women's Basketball, and recap an entertaining divisional round in the NFL Playoffs. Additionally, the crew touches on MSU Football, Spartan Hockey, and more!

