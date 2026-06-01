MSU Loses President, NBA Finals Preview, the Terrible Tigers, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Legacy Sports Vice President Trent Balley and "The Drive with Jack" Contributor Paul Shaheen to discuss now-former President Kevin Guskewicz leaving Michigan State for Clemson and preview the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks. The trio also previews the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, laments over the terrible Tigers, discusses the Lions, and more!

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