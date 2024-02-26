MSU Loses Heartbreaker to Buckeyes, Lions Offseason, MSU Hockey, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers to discuss the MSU Men's Basketball's heartbreaking 60-57 loss to Ohio State on Sunday, whether Michigan Basketball's Head Coach Juwan Howard will keep his job after the season ends, and the rest of the college basketball landscape. The trio also discuss the Detroit Lions' offseason moves and pre-draft hype, MSU Hockey's continued success, and MSU Gymnastics winning the Big Ten Regular Season Championship.

