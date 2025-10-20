Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MSU Loses Fourth Straight, Michigan Handles Washington, and Lions Prepare for Monday Night Showdown

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss MSU Football's 13-38 loss to Indiana on Saturday and Michigan's 24-7 victory over Washington at the Big House. Additionally, the trio talks about Shohei Ohtani's historic performance in Game 4 of the NCLS, the Lions' highly anticipated matchup on Monday Night Football, and more!

