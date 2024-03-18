MSU is Going Dancing, Possible Candidates for U-M Hoop's Next HC, and More.

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss each region in the NCAA Tournament bracket, Michigan State's first round matchup vs. Mississippi State on Thursday at 12:15 p.m., and possible candidates for the Michigan Men's Basketball head coaching vacancy after Juwan Howard's firing on Friday. The trio also preview the championship matchup next Saturday between the Spartans and Wolverines in the Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament, reveal the upcoming matchups for both Michigan and Michigan State women's basketball in the NCAA Tournament, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook